Microsoft just announced the next major Windows 10 update

Microsoft just announced the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, the company's next big refresh of its Windows 10 operating system.

Terry Myerson, Microsoft's executive vice president of the Windows and devices group, revealed the update during Day Two of Microsoft's Build developer conference on Thursday. The refresh follows Microsoft's first Creators Update, which started rolling out to Windows machines last month.

Myerson highlighted several new features coming to the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. A new feature called "Timeline" will provide users with "a visual timeline that displays what you what you were doing [and] when," which allows users to quickly pick up on an existing project.

The personal assistant Cortana will also understand what you're working on across different machines, whether it's a phone or your computer. "Imagine logging off your PC and having the doc you were editing pop up on your phone," Myerson said. "Cortana asks if you want to pick up where you left off in your app, doc or website. It's like having your PC and your phone finish each other's sentences."

Other changes include tweaks to OneDrive for on-demand file access and a new clipboard that allows you to copy content on one device and paste it on another. The latter is a function that Apple already offers users through a feature called "Universal Clipboard."

Myerson added that the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will also look different, thanks to what Microsoft is calling a "Fluent Design System" that will create a common user interface across devices.

The Fall Creators Update will be available later this year, Myerson said.





