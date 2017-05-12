A simple piece of advice from my mom has helped me save thousands

The week after I graduated from college, as I was packing up to move to New York City and start a career in journalism, my mom gave me a simple piece of advice: Save part of every paycheck, even if it isn't a lot.

"Treat your savings like a bill," she said. "Even if it's only $20 a month, make it a habit to put away something every month."

"Right, of course, sure," I responded, already preoccupied with a million other questions and fears about post-grad life.

Nevertheless, her advice stuck with me.

Starting out on an intern's salary, I wasn't able to save much. But even so, I set up an automatic transfer from my checking account to my savings account for the first of every month, and I gradually increased the amount.

As my paycheck has grown, so have my savings.