Brooks Brothers warns of payment card security incident

If you've shopped at Brooks Brothers over the past year, you might want to monitor your credit and debit cards.

The men's clothing retailer said Friday it recently became aware of a security incident, which could impact the payment card information of customers who purchased items at its stores between April 4, 2016 and March 1.

"It is important to note that no sensitive personal information, such as Social Security numbers or personally identifying information, was affected in this incident," Brooks Brothers said.

"Based upon an extensive forensic investigation, it appears that an unauthorized individual was able to gain access to and install malicious software designed to capture payment card information on some of our payment processing systems at our retail and outlet locations," the company went on.

Brooks Brothers said the identified malicious software could have impacted users' names, payment card account numbers, card expiration dates or card verification codes.

"We take the security of our customers' information very seriously and, once we learned of this incident, we took immediate action including initiating an internal review, engaging independent forensic experts to assist us in the investigation and remediation of our systems and alerting law enforcement," the company wrote.

To find out if your Brooks Brothers or Brooks Brothers Outlet location was impacted, you can visit this website.