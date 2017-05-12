Despite Trump trade deal, US natural gas exports to China face obstacles

American drillers and natural gas exporters may see limited benefits from the U.S. deal with Beijing to open Chinese markets to U.S. natural gas, analysts say.

The deal, announced by the Commerce Department on Thursday, paves the way for Chinese companies to negotiate long-term contracts to purchase liquefied natural gas from American suppliers. Beijing will allow private and state-controlled companies to import U.S. LNG and encourage them to invest in import infrastructure, a person familiar with negotiations told The Wall Street Journal.

Shares of Cheniere Energy popped 4 percent on Friday after the company told Reuters it has held "extensive negotiations" over the past month with Chinese state-owned companies about increasing LNG shipments to China.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Friday the deal would help to "liberate American energy."

"China is the world's largest buyer of LNG. Now that market really is going to be open to the American producers," Ross told CNBC's "Squawk Box."