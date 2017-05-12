    ×

    Autos

    Elon Musk just posted a bunch of pictures of his tunnel and 'Boring' equipment

    • Elon Musk said his Boring Co. has begun digging.
    • Musk posted several photos of the equipment on Twitter.
    • The effort is aimed at building tunnels under Los Angeles.
    The Boring Company rendering of what a massive underground tunnel network would look like.
    Musk unveils plans for a massive underground freeway system   

    Elon Musk has begun digging under Los Angeles.

    The entrepreneur posted Friday several pictures of equipment meant for digging tunnels beneath Los Angeles.

    The project is one of Musk's latest ventures, which was inspired by a desire to alleviate "out of control" traffic in Los Angeles.

    He aims to first dig a tunnel from SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, to the nearby Los Angeles airport. Musk frequently flies from Los Angeles to the San Francisco area, where he runs Tesla. Eventually, he envisions a deep, multilayered network of underground tunnels spanning the city.

    Musk discussed the concept in depth during a recent TED talk in Vancouver, British Columbia.

    Since Musk began his project, questions have surfaced about whether he has, or will even be able to obtain, the permits needed to fulfill his vision.

    Below is a picture of boring machine segments that are being lowered into the starter tunnel at SpaceX.

    background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;">

    A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on

    A front view of the tunnel.

    Entry hole, staging area and starting tunnel for Boring Machine 1 (aka Godot) now complete

    A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on

    An inside view of the tunnel:

    A picture of the front of the boring machine that will cut through underground rock. Musk wants to boost the speed of its rotation "by a factor of 10 or more."

    Cutterhead in operation at standard industry speed. Planning to jack this up by a factor of ten or more.

    A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on

    The video below shows a version of the "skate" that will carry cars through the tunnel at a speed of 125 mph.

    Robert FerrisScience Reporter

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TSLA
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...