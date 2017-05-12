Facebook exec Sheryl Sandberg lists 4 ways to become more resilient

After losing her husband, Dave Goldberg, in 2015, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg had to learn and practice resilience — the ability to recover from setbacks.
Speaking at Virginia Tech's Spring 2017 University Commencement Ceremony on Friday, Sandberg opened up about the loss of her husband and shared the importance of not only building resilience, but building it as a community.
After losing Goldberg, Sandberg retreated into books, working with Wharton Professor and psychologist Adam Grant to better understand the realities of resilience, recovery and trauma. Sandberg shares many of those insights in "Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy," which she co-authored with Grant.
Sandberg concludes that resilience isn't a trait you either have or don't, but a skill you develop over time. "We don't have a set amount of resilience — it's a muscle that any of us can build," she tells the Virginia Tech Class of 2017.