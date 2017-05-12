Facebook exec Sheryl Sandberg lists 4 ways to become more resilient

These tips will help you overcome work stress to get some sleep Friday, 20 Jan 2017 | 11:25 AM ET | 01:12

Don't be afraid to ask for help

"Before Dave died, I tried to bother people as little as possible — and 'bothering people' is how I thought of it," Sandberg explains. "Then I lost Dave, and suddenly I needed my family and friends more than ever."

Reaching out for help isn't a sign of defeat or weakness. "It takes strength to rely on others," Sandberg says.

Acknowledge everyone's struggles

Sandberg admits that she used to shy away from checking in and bringing up friends' struggles in fear of reminding them of their pain. But after she went through it herself, she realized the importance of remembering what's going on in other people's lives.

"Want to silence a room? Say you have cancer, your father went to jail, you just lost your job," the Facebook exec says.

"We often retreat into silence when we need each other the most. Of course, not everyone will want to talk about everything all the time. But saying to a friend, 'I know you are suffering and I am here to talk if you want to' can kick an ugly elephant right out of a room — and keep isolation from adding to your friend's pain."