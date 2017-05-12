As businesses in the United States, China and beyond sorted through the details of the new U.S.-China trade agreements, many said they are disappointed that the 100-day plan missed larger issues such as overcapacity, forced technology transfer and equal treatment of U.S. companies.

"Meaningful, yes. All progress on market access is well-received by the business community. However, many of these issues have been part of ongoing bilateral discussions for years and many more barriers need to be resolved," said James Zimmerman, a Beijing-based lawyer and former chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in the Chinese capital.

"This is a very selected list. We have to see if the Chinese live up to their promises. [The American Chamber of Commerce] and we had all hoped for a broad opening of the market, not a piecemeal opening due to political pressure," Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Chamber of Commerce in China, told CNBC.

However, the deal could still benefit many important companies and industries: