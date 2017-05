Depending on where you live, a $300,000 home looks very different. In Ohio, for instance, that amount will buy you well over 3,000 square feet, but in Hawaii, it will only get you about 625 square feet.

That's according to a new report from personal finance site GOBankingRates, which looked at median property listing prices on Zillow to calculate how much home you can buy for $300,000 in every U.S. state.

Here are the states where you'll get the most and least bang for your buck: