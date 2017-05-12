Trump goes to war on Twitter with the FBI director he just fired, warns against 'leaking' to media

President Donald Trump's sour relationship with recently axed FBI Director James Comey just got worse.

The president threatened Comey on Twitter just days after firing him in a surprise move earlier this week. The ouster's timing drew critics from both sides of the aisle.

Trump fired Comey on Tuesday, and the president said in an NBC News exclusive interview on Thursday that was planning to do so regardless of what the Department of Justice recommended.

Trump appeared to be alluding to his own assertion from Thursday's interview that Comey approached him with a dinner request in January, and that he told the president during the meal that he is not the subject of any FBI investigation. But current and former FBI officials told NBC News late Thursday that it was Trump, not Comey, who requested the dinner, and that in any event Comey would never reveal whether the president was being investigated.

Comey has not spoken publicly since his termination, and Trump did not indicate why he thinks it is necessary to head off any "leaks" from the former FBI director.

The White House has drawn criticism for the timing of Comey's firing, which occurred as the FBI continued to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible connections with the Trump campaign.