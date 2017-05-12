Treasury's financial intel unit to turn over financial records to Senate for Trump-Russia probe

A financial intelligence unit within the Treasury Department has agreed in principle to turn over financial records related to President Donald Trump and associates, NBC News confirmed Friday, citing a person close to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The committee's bipartisan investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election is also looking into whether there was collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

CNBC and NBC News first reported on Wednesday that the committee requested the documents from the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. A committee aide said the evidence could include possible money laundering and to what extent, if at all, people close to Vladimir Putin have invested in Trump's real estate empire.

In response to that report, White House spokesman Michael Short said the president is confident the investigation will exonerate his campaign.

"There's a process, and that process is moving forward, and we're confident that once it's complete everyone will again see that there is no 'there,' there when it comes to alleged collusion."

The White House and FinCEN did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for further comment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported FinCEN's intention to share the records.

— Reporting by NBC News' Ken Dilanian and CNBC's John Schoen. Written by CNBC's Christine Wang.

