Donald Trump: We’re so busy that it’s just 'not possible' for my team to be accurate

Amid criticism that White House representatives and the president himself have repeatedly contradicted each other, Donald Trump on Friday said it's not possible for them to take to the podium "with perfect accuracy."

Trump blamed his active presidency for any misrepresentations in a post on Twitter.

Trump floated an idea to solve the problem: canceling pressing briefings in favor of written responses.

The tweets come as White House press statements created confusion regarding the timeline of the recent ouster of FBI Director James Comey.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News aired on Thursday, Trump said he had decided on his own to fire Comey before Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein recommended he do it.

But press secretary Sean Spicer earlier said the president fired Comey because he was advised to do so, "based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions."

Further muddling the timeline, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that Sessions and Rosenstein expressed their concerns about Trump in a meeting Monday. According to Sanders, Trump then asked Rosenstein to give his recommendation in writing. Sanders claimed that Trump had not decided to fire Comey before asking for the memo and did not make the decision until Tuesday.

—CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this article