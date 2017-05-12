Stocks slip as retail pain caps gains; JC Penney drops 9%

U.S. equities fell on Friday as investors digested a tough week for retailers as well as mixed economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 40 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. General Electric was the biggest laggard in the 30-stock index after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to sell from hold.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.2 percent, with financials lagging, while the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) fell about 1.6 percent.

The fall in retailers came after J.C. Penney's stock dropped 10 percent in early trade. The company reported mixed quarterly results, with earnings topping expectations but same-stores sales fell more than expected.

"The company specified that February was notably weaker (clearly, given tax refund cheque delays and warm weather) and that there was a 600bp improvement from February to the March-April period, with April itself being positive," Daniela Nedialkova, analyst at Atlantic Equities, said in a note.

Several retailers, including Macy's and Nordstrom, have seen their stocks tank this week after reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly results, putting the sector under pressure.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) this week

Source: FactSet

Investors kept a close eye on the retail space as they assessed the strength of the U.S. consumer, a key component of the U.S. economy.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales increased 0.4 percent in April from March, less than expected.

Meanwhile, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in April, in line with expectations. In the 12 months through April, the CPI increased 2.2 percent.

While that was a slowdown from March's 2.4 percent increase, the year-on-year gain in the CPI was still larger than the 1.7 percent average annual increase over the past 10 years.

"The package of economic data we got had mixed tone to it," said Bill Northey, chief investment officer at the Private Client Group at U.S. Bank. "I think it underscores how weak the first quarter was."