Watch: Sean Spicer gives daily briefing

Press secretary Sean Spicer takes the podium for the White House's daily briefing on Friday.

Earlier Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted that "it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!"

Trump's tweet comes amid criticism that the White House press office and the president have repeatedly contradicted each other.

On Thursday, Trump told NBC News he was going to fire "showboat" FBI Director James Comey "regardless" of what the Justice Department recommended, directly opposing the White House communications team's account of events.

Comey's surprising termination and the subsequent outrage sent the press office scrambling to justify the timing of his firing.

Late Tuesday, White House officials insisted that Comey was ousted because of his conduct in the probe into Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information last year. They repeatedly deflected questions about whether Comey's dismissal was related to the FBI's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The FBI's Russia probe is also looking into possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

— CNBC's Jacob Pramuk and Katie Little contributed to this report.