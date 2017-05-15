VISIT CNBC.COM

How to find your superpower, according to a 26-year-old CEO and self-made millionaire

Brian Wong is a superhero in the business world.

He was a self-made millionaire by 20, and now, at 26, the company that he founded, Kiip, is on track to do more than $20 million in revenue for 2017. The mobile advertising company works with mega companies including McDonald's and Coca Cola.

Wong has achieved such success, in large part, because he knows what he's good at and plays to those strengths.

"My superpower is I'm really good at getting people super excited about stuff. I just use this energy and this ability to explain something in a simplistic fashion to just get people amped up and wanting to move," Wong tells CNBC.

Brian Wong, founder and CEO of Kiip
"I can sit in front of you and make you excited about whatever — just by how I describe it and how I feel. It's contagious, and you'll just go, 'Wow! That is so cool!'

"I do it even when I don't need to. Can't help it. That's just me. And that's how I know it's my superpower," Wong explains in a LinkedIn post about the importance of knowing your own superpower.

Wong has always been ahead of the curve. He skipped four grades in primary school, graduated high school at 14, started a web design company at 16, graduated from college at 18 and launched San Francisco-based Kiip at 19 years old.

"No matter who you are or what you do in life, you have a superpower—and by that I mean something you do far better than most people. If you're not using it, you're crazy." -Brian Wong, founder, and CEO of Kiip

But even if you didn't launch your first business at 16 or have a net worth of $1 million at just 20, you still have a superpower, says Wong. And you absolutely should be using it.

"No matter who you are or what you do in life, you have a superpower—and by that I mean something you do far better than most people. If you're not using it, you're crazy," says Wong.

How do you know what your superpower is?

"You become Sherlock on your past," says Wong, who wrote about his tips to success in his book, "The Cheat Code."

Think about what successes you have already had in life, what skills come naturally to you and what you gravitate towards. For example, if you loved Legos as a kid, maybe you would be suited to be a designer or architect, says Wong.

"You need to understand those really simple signals that came from you growing up that actually could end up being what indeed is your superpower."

And when you discover it, don't keep it to yourself.

"If you're hesitating, it's probably just because we live in an era of fake humility and you don't want to look arrogant. But confident people aren't arrogant. They don't need to be," says Wong.

"Don't be afraid to know your superpower and name it. No body will mind. We're all looking for all the help we can get."

