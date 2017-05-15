How to find your superpower, according to a 26-year-old CEO and self-made millionaire

Brian Wong is a superhero in the business world.

He was a self-made millionaire by 20, and now, at 26, the company that he founded, Kiip, is on track to do more than $20 million in revenue for 2017. The mobile advertising company works with mega companies including McDonald's and Coca Cola.

Wong has achieved such success, in large part, because he knows what he's good at and plays to those strengths.

"My superpower is I'm really good at getting people super excited about stuff. I just use this energy and this ability to explain something in a simplistic fashion to just get people amped up and wanting to move," Wong tells CNBC.