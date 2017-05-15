6 ways to use your business to make money and help others too

As CEO of Beth Helmstetter Events, a full-service event design and planning studio in California, I've spent the last over 15 years in the wedding industry.

In 2016, I applied my educational background in nonprofit administration with a personal commitment to philanthropy to create The Good Beginning, an online wedding registry for contributing to charitable causes around the world. In addition to (or in lieu of) a traditional wish list of home essentials, couples can invite their guests to join them in supporting a worthy charity.

I was inspired by the experiences I had while planning weddings in places like Bali, as well personal volunteering missions in Haiti, Nicaragua, Sumba Island and in Los Angeles. I had a strong sense that my clients, and others, may share my personal instincts to give back.

My business has let me marry my business experience with my personal passions while providing couples an outlet to support worthy causes in a way that is accessible, effective and impactful.

Here are six things I've learned over the years.