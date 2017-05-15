Cramer's lightning round: This car company's not encouraging you to buy stock

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Ford Motor Company: "It's going to have a down year. The company's even said that, so that's the problem. They did not encourage you to buy it, as far as I'm concerned."

AbbVie Inc.: "This is one of the finest drug companies around. I think the answer is to buy, buy, buy. It's really good."

Broadcom: "Broadcom is so terrific. I know it hit an all-time high again today, but it's still not expensive, and I think [CEO] Hock Tan's got it going. I think it can go even higher from here."

Enbridge Energy Partners: "It's not clear [if the dividend is safe]. That's why I've been recommending Magellan Midstream Partners because Magellan Midstream Partners, to me, has the least leverage and it's the one that's got the lowest cost of capital. That's the one I would be in."

Commercial Vehicle Group: "Very interesting company. You know, I like Cummins, but I know that the truck business is turning around and I think you've got a good play on it."

Nordic American Tanker: "There was some outfit that recently said I liked it. I have not liked this stock for a very long time because they keep issuing equity and keep buying ships and that's just a mistake. I do not want you to own Nordic American Tanker."

Enterprise Products Partners: "It's a very good one. It's a very good master limited partnership. It yields 6 percent. I think it's in very good shape. It's got a good balance sheet."

Nabors Industries: "Just walk away from it. That's a very difficult part of the contract drilling business. I am not in favor of buying that."

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com