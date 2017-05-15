Cybersecurity stocks surge on fears 'WannaCry' cyberattack isn't over

Cybersecurity stocks surged on Monday following a Friday cyberattack which hit at least 150 countries and affected computers in factories and hospitals.

Palo Alto Networks jumped nearly 4 percent in premarket trading. Symantec and FireEye climbed about 5 percent. The PureFunds ISE Cyber Security ETF (HACK) rose more than 3 percent in the premarket.

Experts fear the WannaCry malware may worsen into this week as people log back on to their computers Monday.

Even if the malware attack is contained, cybersecurity stocks may perform well in the coming week and month as companies beef up their defense systems against another hack.

CNBC analyzed 15 major cyberattacks over the last decade using analytics tool Kensho. A week following the hacks, shares of Barracuda Networks, F5 Networks, and Fortinet posted the biggest average gains.

A month after an attack, the major cybersecurity players did even better as demand for their services increased. Barracuda, FireEye, and Fortinet, along with Proofpoint, were big gainers, on average, a month out.

— CNBC's parent NBCUniversal is a minority investor in Kensho.