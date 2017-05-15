Facebook reportedly faces shutdown in Thailand over allegedly illicit posts

Thailand's Internet Service Provider Association (Tispa) is under pressure from the government to block access to Facebook, the Bangkok Post reported Tuesday.

Tispa could block the platform if it failed to meet a Tuesday 10 a.m. local time deadline set by the government to remove allegedly illicit URLs or posts from its network, the report said.

The report added that Tispa and internet gateway providers sent an email to the managing director of Facebook Thailand on Friday with the request and reportedly said 131 URLs had been deemed inappropriate have yet to be removed.

Last week, Reuters reported that Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission said Facebook had failed to remove 131 of 309 web addresses on the platform that were deemed a threat to national security or violated "lese majeste" laws that make it a crime to defame, insult or threaten the king, queen heir to the throne or regent.

CNBC reached out to Facebook asking if the company plans to comply with the demands from the Thai government over email and did not immediately hear back.

