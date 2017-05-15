Futures point to a higher open on Wall Street as oil prices soar

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday morning as traders digest news of an extension of an agreement to freeze oil output. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump is under pressure from lawmakers to turn over any tapes of his conversations with the former FBI chief James Comey.

On the data front, Monday will see the release of the empire state manufacturing data at 8:30 am ET and the national association of home builders survey at 10:00 am ET.

On the earnings front, Nippon Telegraph and Trivago are scheduled to report before the bell. Vipshop and Noah Holdings are all due to report after the market close.



In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.14 percent lower on Monday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.22 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.07 percent lower.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $52.05 a barrel on Monday morning, up 2.3 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.02 a barrel up by 2.4 percent.