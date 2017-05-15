Hillary Clinton launches political group to fund activism

Hillary Clinton has launched a political group as part of her effort to back activism for progressive causes and against President Donald Trump.

The former secretary of state — who lost to Trump in November — announced Monday the formation of Onward Together, which will help to fund activist groups. She tweeted that the organization will "encourage people to get involved, organize and even run for office."

The group's website features a quote attributed to Clinton, "resist, insist, persist, enlist." Activists have used the term "the resistance" for civic engagement opposing Trump's agenda.

Earlier this month, Clinton said she would focus on civic engagement after losing her bid for the White House.

"I'm now back to being an activist citizen and part of the resistance," she told a luncheon in New York.

In tweets, Clinton said Onward Together will work with several group focusing on encouraging people to run for office, criminal-justice reform, or Democrats' attempts to win a House majority.