Billionaire George Soros, 86, joined the handful of big hedge funds that bought Snap in the first quarter, an SEC filing Monday showed.

The filing showed Soros bought 1.6 million shares of the Snapchat parent, which went public in early March.

The stock plunged more than 20 percent after a disappointing earnings report last week but rebounded Monday after first-quarter filings showed hedge funds bought the stock.