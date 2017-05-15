The most widely followed Tesla bull on Wall Street just changed his mind

Tesla is one of the best performing stocks in the market this year. The company's shares are up 52 percent year-to-date compared to the S&P 500's 7 percent return.



The analyst reaffirmed his $305 price target for Tesla, representing 6 percent downside from Friday's close.



Jonas cited recent developments such as Waymo , an Alphabet-affiliated autonomous technology driving firm, expanding its fleet by 6 times and Apple securing a permit in California for autonomous driving as further evidence large tech companies are encroaching into Tesla's space.



The analyst also pointed to these other key risks for Tesla:

"Tesla may never make the leap to a shared mobility model, limiting itself to a niche OEM status."

"Execution risk on unprecedented innovations brought to market on its models and capital intensive initiatives."

initiatives." "Volatility in commodity prices such as oil materially changes the economic benefits of electric vehicles."

"Openness of capital markets to continue funding Tesla's strategic and investment ambitions."

In another report Monday, Goldman Sachs analyst David Tamberrino reiterated his sell rating and $190 price target for Tesla due to "potential Model S cannibalization" from the company's upcoming Model 3 car.

— CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this story.