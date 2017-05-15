The most widely followed Tesla bull on Wall Street just changed his mind

Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas, who was one of the most bullish Tesla analysts, cut his rating on the electric car marker to equal-weight from overweight, citing increasing competition from larger technology companies.
Jonas is known for having some of the most aggressively bullish predictions on Tesla's future ambitions including a note highlighting an Uber-like transport service with autonomous electric vehicles published last year. Tesla shares fell more than 2 percent in the premarket after Monday's note made the rounds on Wall Street.
"The bull case on Tesla is that it can become the next Amazon or Apple. We see such firms as competitors ultimately. We question whether the risks of going head-to-head vs. the tech giants is sufficiently discounted in the price," analyst Adam Jonas wrote in a note to clients Monday. "We expect much larger and
Tesla is one of the
The analyst reaffirmed his $305 price target for Tesla, representing 6 percent downside from Friday's close.
Jonas cited recent developments such as
The analyst also pointed to these other key risks for Tesla:
- "Tesla may never make the leap to a shared mobility model, limiting itself to a niche OEM status."
- "Execution risk on unprecedented innovations brought to market on its models and
capital intensiveinitiatives."
- "Volatility in commodity prices such as oil materially changes the economic benefits of electric vehicles."
- "Openness of capital markets to continue funding Tesla's strategic and investment ambitions."
In another
