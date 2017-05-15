The short-seller who uncovered Valeant has found his next target in health care



Citron Research's Andrew Left, who gained notoriety for successful bets against companies such as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, posted a bearish report on a cancer testing company Exact Sciences.



Exact Sciences shares dropped as much as 7 percent midday Monday after the short-seller released his report.



"Exact Sciences pushes a cancer test (Cologuard) to the public, inferior by its own admission, and loses money doing it," Left wrote in the note. "Anyone who follows the landscape of diagnostic cancer testing knows that everything is moving towards blood based DNA testing. Any doctor in the field will tell you it is just a matter of time."



The short-seller also cited the low number of test orders per doctor, according to his analysis, and the potential for reduced reimbursement from Medicare in the future.





Exact Sciences did not immediately return a request for comment.

--With reporting by Meg Tirrell.