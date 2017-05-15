S&P and Nasdaq hit record highs as tech and energy stocks rise

That said, an increase production from the U.S. could cap energy's gains, said Jason Pride, director of investment strategy at Glenmede. "Our Take: Oil should trade in the $50-70 range as increased demand is met by supply from U.S. share oil producers," Pride said in a note Monday.

The comments from al-Falih and Novak helped the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), which tracks the S&P energy sector, climb about 1.4 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 90 points, with Johnson & Johnson contributing the most gains. Cisco Systems was the biggest advancer in the 30-stock index as cybersecurity stocks rose on the back of a massive cyberattack.

On Friday, a "ransomware" virus dubbed WannaCry hit 200,000 in more than 100 countries. The virus locked up computers in car factories, hospitals and schools.

President Donald Trump ordered Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert to hold an emergency meeting Friday night to assess the threat posed by the attack, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, North Korea said this weekend it tested a new type of missile that can carry a nuclear warhead. However, the U.S. military's Pacific Command said on Sunday the type of missile that was fired was "not consistent" with an ICBM and South Korea's military played down the North's claim of technical progress on atmospheric re-entry.

Nevertheless, investors managed to largely shrug off those concerns.

"Everything seems to slide off this market," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank. "Other than a potentially cataclysmic event in Washington, ... I think the slowdown in economic data" could threaten the market in the next 3-to-6 months. "In the meantime, the market continues to hold up with its Teflon curtain."