S&P and Nasdaq hit record highs as tech and energy stocks rise

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite hit a fresh record highs on Monday as gains in large-cap tech and energy stocks lifted the indexes. Investors also kept an eye on surging oil prices after comments from the Russian and Saudi energy ministers.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq broke above a previous intraday high or 6,133, which was set last week, in morning trade. The technology sector rose about a third of a percent with Facebook and Alphabet gaining about half a percent.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.4 percent, with energy advancing more than 1 percent to lead
West Texas Intermediate futures spiked 2.84 percent to $49.20 per barrel after Russia's Alexander Novak and Saudi Arabia's Khalid al-Falih said the two countries agreed to extend a production cut until March 2018.