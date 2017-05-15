    ×

    Business

    When he left college, Bill Gates says: 'There are some things I wish I had known'

    • Microsoft's co-founder, Bill Gates, offers his best advice to 2017's college graduates.
    • Gates tweeted Monday about his biggest regret when he left school, the most inspiring book he's ever read and what career fields he believes are the most promising today.
    • Gates encourages students to solve the world's problems, to "make the most" of life.
    Bill Gates
    J. Countess | WireImage | Getty Images

    Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates just gave his best advice to 2017's college graduates, and offered them a special graduation gift.

    Gates took to Twitter on Monday morning, saying if he were just beginning his career today, he would pursue something in artificial intelligence, energy or biosciences, all of which are "promising fields."

    He added that his biggest regret when he left school was that he didn't know enough about "the world's worst inequities," something that has now taken him decades to learn, he said.

    Gate's gift to graduating students would be what he calls the most inspiring book he's ever read, Stephen Pinker's "The Better Angels of Our Nature."

    "This is an amazing time to be alive," Gates tweeted Monday. "I hope you make the most of it."

    See the full list of Gate's tweets below:

