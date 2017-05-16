At the time, it felt weird to see Amazon enter the smartphone market. It just wasn't a brand anyone really thought could change the smartphone market, and it was pretty clear the company was doing little more than testing the waters. Amazon, at least in my eyes at the time, was a relatively boring company that sold tablets and e-readers but wasn't really good at other hardware.

Then Amazon started to introduce and sell products that people began to love. Devices like the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot, which allow us to play music and control parts of our home, seem to be cherished by everyone who owns one. Folks love other products like the Amazon Fire TV Stick, too, which is cheap and provides access to Amazon's store, Alexa and streaming content for free with a Prime subscription.