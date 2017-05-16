Blue and pink diamond earrings could become most expensive ever at auction

If both stones are bought by the same buyer, and each stone fetches a price within its estimated range, the diamonds would become the most expensive earrings ever sold at auction, topping the $17.6 million price of the Miroir de l'Amour earrings sold by Christie's last year.



Sotheby's said demand for colored diamonds remains strong. This spring the auction house broke the world record for the most expensive diamond ever sold at auction with the $71.2 million sale of the "Pink Star" diamond.

"In the last five to 10 years, the price seems to be escalating rapidly. And we just sold this world record stone, and that was a pink diamond. So I think it's certainly the right moment, to put it like that," said David Bennett, worldwide chairman of Sotheby's International Jewellery division. "Certainly people who own important colored diamonds are aware that the market is strong."

