Sen. Corker's 'downward spiral' rebuke of Trump is an urgent call for less drama

Sen. Bob Corker's comment about a White House "in a downward spiral" Monday may represent an urgent call from fellow Republicans to the Trump administration —please, less drama and more clarity.

The comment from the Tennessean, who was an early supporter of Trump during the election and was floated as a potential running mate during the campaign, came after The Washington Post reported on Monday that President Donald Trump divulged highly classified information about the Islamic State during a closed meeting with Russian officials last week.

"Obviously, they're in a downward spiral right now and have got to figure out a way to come to grips with all that's happening," Corker told reporters this week. "You know, the shame of it is there's a really good national security team in place and there are good productive things that are under way through them and through others, but the chaos that is being created by the lack of discipline is creating an environment — it creates a worrisome environment."

Corker's comment stood in contrast with Republicans like Sen. John McCain and Sen. Lindsey Graham, who were somewhat more quiet on the matter — though they are both regular Trump critics.