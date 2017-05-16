Cramer: The market is not reacting to Trump's info reveal because it doesn't 'expect anything anymore'

The market is not reacting to news that President Donald Trump divulged classified information to the Russian government because it doesn't expect anything, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.

Cramer's comment came a day after The Washington Post first reported that Trump disclosed highly classified information to top Russian officials during his meeting last week.

Republicans and Democrats expressed concern immediately after the report surfaced. Trump, however, defended his sharing of information with Russia on Tuesday, saying he had "the absolute right to do" so.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have managed recently to hit record highs despite an array of mixed news out of Washington, including the firing of FBI Director James Comey. Both indexes reached record levels shortly after the open on Tuesday but later pulled back from those levels.

"We don't expect anything anymore," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

He said most investors are not going to sell stocks based on what the president is tweeting every day.

—CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.