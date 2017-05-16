Futures point to a mixed open as Wall Street takes a breather after new records

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Tuesday morning after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs.

Traders will be looking at fresh data while digesting news that U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed classified information to Russian authorities.

On the data front, Tuesday will see the release of housing starts and building permits figures for April at 8.30 ET as well as the publication of April's industrial production numbers at 9.15 ET.

On the earnings front, Home Depot and TJX Cos are scheduled to report before the bell. Urban Outfitters and Weibo are also due to report but after the market close.



In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.13 percent lower on Tuesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.75 percent higher and the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.25 percent higher.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $52.26 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up 0.89 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.24 barrel, up 0.8 percent. The International Energy Agency reported Tuesday that the oil market is on course to reach a supply-demand balance this year.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar has dropped to its lowest level since the election in November this Tuesday. At the same time, the euro is trading above $1.10 and the sterling is close to $1.30.