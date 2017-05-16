GE looks to develop renewable energy skills in Ethiopia

General Electric (GE) and the Addis Ababa Institute of Technology (AAiT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to "frame an ongoing collaboration" with the aim of "enabling capacity development programs focused on renewable energy."



In a news release on Monday, GE added that the ultimate goal was to develop a renewables "center of excellence" at the AAiT. The center would, among other things, act as both a learning hub for undergraduates and a research incubator for graduates.

GE said that it had been working with the AAiT since the end of last year to develop and implement programs focused on skills development. In March this year, engineers from GE Renewable Energy Hydro gave seminars to AAiT students and staff on hydro turbines and generators.

According to the International Hydropower Association (IHA) the untapped potential of hydropower in Ethiopia "amounts to around 45,000 MW (megawatts)." In addition, the IHA says that hydro is responsible for more than 80 percent of electricity produced in the country.

"The MoU with AAiT is a new milestone for GE Renewable Energy in Ethiopia," GE Renewable Energy's Yves Rannou said during the MoU's signing ceremony.



"It enables sharing current industry expertise and experience with students and faculty at AAiT in order to build a highly-qualified workforce that will support the social and economic development of the country," Rannou added.