Goldman just put a $1,000 price target on this red-hot surgical robot maker

Goldman Sachs told investors to buy Intuitive Surgical shares because robot-assisted procedures will double in the next two years. The firm initiated coverage on the surgery robot maker with a buy rating.



Intuitive Surgical is one of the best-performing stocks in the market this year. The company's shares are up 34 percent year-to-date compared with the S&P 500's 7 percent return.



"With less than 4 percent of US surgeries employing robotics today, we think investors should own this structural winner as the market doubles in the next few years," analyst Isaac Ro wrote in a note to clients Tuesday. "We think emerging markets are underappreciated and near-term concerns on competition are overblown given ISRG's proven outcomes/ease."

The analyst's Intuitive Surgical 12-month price target is $1,000, representing 18 percent upside from Monday's close of $850.67.



Ro predicts robot-assisted procedures will rise by 100 percent in the next two years due to rising usage during hernia and gall bladder surgeries. He also noted less than 3 percent of Tier 3 [facilities with more than 500 beds] hospitals in China have an Intuitive Surgical robot system.



"As the Tier 3 hospital market in China is the same size as the entire US hospital market, we think the long-term opportunity to expand the installed base in China is significant and underappreciated," he wrote.



As a result, Ro's estimates Intuitive Surgical will generate earnings-per-share of $23.87 in 2017 and $27.30 in 2018 compared to the Wall Street consensus of $23.60 and $27.08 respectively.



"We see new product cycles, an expanding platform, high hurdles for physician training, and significant financial resources as tailwinds to ISRG's competitive position," the analyst wrote.



— CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this story.