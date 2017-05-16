Home builders are targeting millennials — but it will hit their margins

"It's always a tug of war in builders between order growth and gross margins. Those are the two things that investors pay the most attention to. That really tends to be what drives the stocks."

"For each builder, that price could be $75,000 higher than an LGI home," said Burns.

Builders may want to capture starter-home demand, but they know that will come at a cost to their bottom lines.

"It's always a tug of war in builders between order growth and gross margins. Those are the two things that investors pay the most attention to. That really tends to be what drives the stocks," said McGrath.

The only way for builders to lower prices and take that hit to margins is to see big growth in new orders for new homes. So far, we are not seeing that.

"Right now we're probably on average in the high single digits for most home builders. If you're going to see more gross margin deterioration, I think the market is going to want to see that rise into at least the low double digits going forward," said McGrath.

The potential is there, as demand is clearly growing among younger buyers. Household formation had been almost entirely on the rental side during the recovery, but for the first time this year new owner households outpaced new renter households, according to the U.S. Census.

First-time buyers, however, are not necessarily starter home buyers. Millennials waited longer to get married, have children and buy homes, due to the recession and other social factors. Since they are older, they can afford more, even though it may be their first home.

"There are a lot of first-time buyers in their early 30's in good locations, buying," noted Burns. "It's somebody's first house, but they both went to college, and they're making $200,000 each."