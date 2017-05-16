Home Depot earnings, sales top Street estimates as shoppers flock to stores

Home Depot just showed Wall Street how it can buck the latest negative trends in retail, reporting Tuesday that more shoppers visited its stores during the first quarter than what was anticipated.

The retailer's earnings and revenue for the period topped analysts' expectations, and Home Depot also raised its fiscal 2017 profit outlook.

Here's what the company reported vs. what the Street was expecting:

Earnings per share: $1.67 vs. forecast of $1.62, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Revenue: $23.89 billion vs. estimate of $23.74 billion, Thomson Reuters said.

Same-store sales: 5.5 percent growth globally vs. forecast of 4 percent growth, according to FactSet estimates.

Home Depot said U.S. comparable sales — a metric monitored closely by the Street for retail stocks — climbed a whopping 6 percent during the first quarter, blowing past a 4.3 percent estimate compiled by analysts who cover the company.

The home improvement company's positive results across the board imply that the post-recession housing recovery still has room for growth.

"We were pleased with our results as they reflected broad-based growth across our interconnected platform and all geographies," Craig Menear, Home Depot CEO, wrote in a statement.

Home improvement companies like Home Depot and its rival Lowe's have historically performed well as housing data improve. As home values rise, for example, shoppers are encouraged to invest more in their properties.

"The strong housing backdrop, census retail data and Q1 updates from home-related companies, such as [Sherwin-Williams] and [Tile Shop Holdings], all imply a strong Q1 for HD," Atlantic Equities analyst Sam Hudson wrote in a note to clients last week.

As the warmer weather intensifies across the U.S., both Home Depot and Lowe's are now heading into their busiest season of the year.

"Growth has typically been strong through March/April as spring breaks and as consumers begin large home improvement projects, but trends then typically decelerate in May/June," Hudson went on. "This is typically reflected in [Home Depot's] stock performance with May and June among the weakest months on average."

For 2017, Atlanta-based Home Depot reaffirmed Tuesday that it expects both revenue and comparable sales to rise 4.6 percent — a rare forecast for growth amid many retailers' expectations for negative same-store sales this year.

As of Monday's close, shares of Home Depot have climbed more than 18 percent over the past 12 months and are up about 17 percent for the year-to-date period.