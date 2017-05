The company added a few other creative tools Tuesday, including a "rewind" mode that plays videos in reverse. The app will also add hashtag stickers and a new eraser brush. With the eraser brush users can erase things they've drawn and replace it with something else, or play around with color.

Facebook, the parent company of Instagram, has been criticized for copying a number of Snapchat's features, though the company recently surpassed Snap in total users.