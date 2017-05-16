Jason Chaffetz: Oversight panel will get Comey memo 'if it exists'

A key House Republican said Tuesday he will move to obtain the reported memo in which former FBI Director James Comey says President Donald Trump asked him to end the probe into former national national security adviser Michael Flynn.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz tweeted that his panel "is going to get the Comey memo, if it exists." The Utah Republican said he has his "subpoena pen ready."

Chaffetz, who has a key role in executive branch oversight, recently announced he would not run for re-election next year.

Trump fired Comey last week. The ouster came as the FBI is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election, including any possible ties between Trump campaign associates and Moscow.

The timing of Comey's ouster — and comments Trump later made to NBC News — raised questions about whether the president had tried, or would make an attempt, to impede the probe.

Comey wrote in the February memo that Trump asked him to back off of the investigation into Flynn, NBC News confirmed Tuesday with multiple sources.

It was written the day after Flynn resigned following revelations that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States, according to NBC.

"I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go," Trump told Comey, according to a memo the former FBI director penned soon after the meeting, which was first reported by The New York Times.

In a statement provided to NBC News, a senior White House official pushed back against the reports.

"While the president has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn. The president has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey," the official said in a statement.

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe told Congress last week that "there has been no effort to impede our investigation to date." It is not clear whether he knew about the memo.