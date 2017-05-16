After a decade that saw a recession lead into historically low growth, a large swath of investors believes conditions globally are now just about right.

Some 34 percent of market professionals responding to this month's Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey described the economy as fitting the "Goldilocks" standard of "high growth and low inflation."

That's the highest ever for the survey, which draws from 213 panelists with $645 billion in assets under management.

The reading comes at a critical time as investors have been anticipating faster growth ahead that has yet to show up in most of the actual data readings. Global GDP growth likely was 3.4 percent in 2016 and is expected to pick up to 3.6 percent this year, according to International Monetary Fund estimates.

A Goldilocks economy is particularly important for investors as it implies conditions in which growth persists but not at a pace that requires central banks to tighten financial conditions at a policy faster than markets anticipate.

Still, characterizing growth as "high," as put in the BofAML report, seems a stretch so far, at least in the U.S. The first quarter saw GDP rise just 0.7 percent, and headwinds persist.