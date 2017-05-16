Usually, Space X lands the rocket back on earth after it has released its payload into space. But because of the size of this launch, the company was unable to do that.

The satellite is part of a constellation backed by $1.6 billion in investment by Inmarsat that aims to provide high-speed broadband to government customers and those in the aviation and maritime industries. For example, it is working with airlines to bring onboard Wi-Fi to passengers.

It is seen as a success for SpaceX which is continuing to gain traction with large customers as well as increase the frequency of its launches, despite one of its rockets exploding last year during a test. Inmarsat's mission was SpaceX's second launch in just two weeks and the next launch is scheduled in another two weeks.

Even though the rocket could not be reused for the Inmarsat missions, SpaceX has proven that its technology works. In March, Musk's firm launched a previously used portion of a Falcon 9.