The salary you need to afford a home in 20 major US cities

As housing prices continue to rise, it becomes increasingly difficult for first-time home buyers to break into the market.

But not all markets are created equal. While you'd need to make upwards of $100,000 to afford a home in San Francisco, that number drops to around $20,000 for one in Pittsburgh.

That data comes from home investment company Unisom, whose recently released the Unisom Home Affordability Report compares housing affordability rates in major cities across the U.S. For the report, Unisom used data from the 2015 U.S. Census American Community Survey to estimate median household incomes by city and neighborhood.