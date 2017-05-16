VISIT CNBC.COM

The salary you need to afford a home in 20 major US cities

A neighborhood in Boston, Mass.
Jorge Antonio | Getty Images
A neighborhood in Boston, Mass.

As housing prices continue to rise, it becomes increasingly difficult for first-time home buyers to break into the market.

But not all markets are created equal. While you'd need to make upwards of $100,000 to afford a home in San Francisco, that number drops to around $20,000 for one in Pittsburgh.

That data comes from home investment company Unisom, whose recently released the Unisom Home Affordability Report compares housing affordability rates in major cities across the U.S. For the report, Unisom used data from the 2015 U.S. Census American Community Survey to estimate median household incomes by city and neighborhood.

To calculate home affordability, the report assumes a 10 or 20 percent down payment with associated monthly costs at a four percent mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, with a maximum allowable debt-to-income ratio of 45 percent.

Unisom provided CNBC with data on the income needed to afford a typical home in major U.S. cities. Here's what you need to earn to become a homeowner everywhere from San Antonio to San Francisco.

Pittsburgh

Median home price: $133,142
Income needed for a 10 percent down payment: $22,081
Income needed for a 20 percent down payment: $18,442

Zolashine/Getty Images

San Antonio

Median home price: $140,934
Income needed for a 10 percent down payment: $23,373
Income needed for a 20 percent down payment: $19,522

Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas.
f11photo | Getty Images
Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas.

New Orleans

Median home price: $188,055
Income needed for a 10 percent down payment: $31,188
Income needed for a 20 percent down payment: $26,048

New Orleans' French Quarter
Anne Rippy | Getty Images
New Orleans' French Quarter

Charlotte

Median home price: $193,402.50
Income needed for a 10 percent down payment: $32,075
Income needed for a 20 percent down payment: $26,789

Charlotte, North Carolina.
Skiserge1 | Getty Images
Charlotte, North Carolina.

Phoenix

Median home price: $198,679
Income needed for a 10 percent down payment: $32,950
Income needed for a 20 percent down payment: $27,520

Phoenix, Arizona skyline
photoquest7 | iStock / 360 | Getty Images
Phoenix, Arizona skyline

Las Vegas

Median home price: $205,177
Income needed for a 10 percent down payment: $34,028
Income needed for a 20 percent down payment: $28,420

Las Vegas, Nevads
RebeccaAng | Getty Images
Las Vegas, Nevads

Minneapolis

Median home price: $220,714
Income needed for a 10 percent down payment: $36,605
Income needed for a 20 percent down payment: $30,572

Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Andy445 | Getty Images
Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Nashville

Median home price: $243,678
Income needed for a 10 percent down payment: $40,413
Income needed for a 20 percent down payment: $33,753

Grand Ole Opry, Nashville Tennessee
Raymond Boyd | Getty Images
Grand Ole Opry, Nashville Tennessee

Chicago

Median home price: $244,651
Income needed for a 10 percent down payment: $40,575
Income needed for a 20 percent down payment: $33,888

Downtown Chicago.
Shobeir Ansari | Getty Images
Downtown Chicago.

Atlanta

Median home price: $250,855
Income needed for a 10 percent down payment: $41,603
Income needed for a 20 percent down payment: $34,747

Atlanta reflected in the lake of Piedmont Park.
Giorgio Fochesato | Getty Images
Atlanta reflected in the lake of Piedmont Park.

Salt Lake City

Median home price: $255,870.50
Income needed for a 10 percent down payment: $42,435
Income needed for a 20 percent down payment: $35,442

Salt Lake City, Utah.
Ferrantraite | Getty Images
Salt Lake City, Utah.

Miami

Median home price: $278,405
Income needed for a 10 percent down payment: $46,172
Income needed for a 20 percent down payment: $38,563

Cars pass by in the South Beach section of Miami Beach, Florida.
Ian Cumming | Getty Images
Cars pass by in the South Beach section of Miami Beach, Florida.

Dallas

Median home price: $289,750
Income needed for a 10 percent down payment: $48,054
Income needed for a 20 percent down payment: $40,135

Giorgio Fochesato | E+ | Getty Images

Denver

Median home price: $318,164
Income needed for a 10 percent down payment: $52,766
Income needed for a 20 percent down payment: $44,071

Sunset over downtown Denver.
Bridget Calip | Getty Images
Sunset over downtown Denver.

Portland

Median home price: $378,961
Income needed for a 10 percent down payment: $62,849
Income needed for a 20 percent down payment: $52,492

Downtown Portland, Oregon.
David Gn Photography | Getty Images
Downtown Portland, Oregon.

Seattle

Median home price: $528,387
Income needed for a 10 percent down payment: $87,631
Income needed for a 20 percent down payment: $73,189

Tim Miley | Moment | Getty Images

Los Angeles

Median home price: $555,073
Income needed for a 10 percent down payment: $92,057
Income needed for a 20 percent down payment: $76,886

Skyline of downtown Los Angeles, California
Matthew Gush | Stock / 360 | Getty Images
Skyline of downtown Los Angeles, California

Boston

Median home price: $584,622
Income needed for a 10 percent down payment: $96,957
Income needed for a 20 percent down payment: $80,979

Boston waterfront
Education Images | UIG | Getty Images
Boston waterfront

New York

Median home price: $637,703
Income needed for a 10 percent down payment: $105,761
Income needed for a 20 percent down payment: $88,332

Sylvain Sonnet | Photodisc | Getty Images

San Francisco

Median home price: $1,296,916
Income needed for a 10 percent down payment: $215,089
Income needed for a 20 percent down payment: $179,643

The San Francisco Bay Area attracts some of the nation's top technology talent.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
The San Francisco Bay Area attracts some of the nation's top technology talent.

