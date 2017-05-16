For the second time in a week, President Donald Trump has undercut a senior administration official seeking to quell furor over a controversy emanating from the Oval Office, and it may be costing him some support now.

The latest seeming contradiction from Trump followed reports Monday that the president had shared classified information with Russian officials, a report that was categorically denied by National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster.

"The story that came out tonight as reported is false," he told reporters, without getting specific about what in the report was incorrect. "I was in the room. It didn't happen."

But on Tuesday morning, Trump contradicted the denial on Twitter, saying he shared information with Russia.

"As President, I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety," Trump tweeted. "Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up the fight against ISIS and terrorism."