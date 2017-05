U.S. government debt prices were lower on Tuesday morning after U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly shared classified information with Russian officials.

The political turmoil has sent the U.S. dollar to its lowest level since the election last November.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes , which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.3468 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.0151 percent.