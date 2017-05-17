Apple patents ideas for a borderless device with a fingerprint-scanning screen

A list of newly granted patents hints at some of the features Apple may be building into a future device and potentially their next iPhone, including a larger, borderless screen with an embedded fingerprint scanner.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officially published a list of 56 newly granted patents for the American tech giant on Tuesday.

Included among the patents were designs for a mobile device screen with bending edges, which would replace the device's bezel. This would increase the size of the touch screen without necessarily increasing the size or width of the device.