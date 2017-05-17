    ×

    Apple's new headquarters will reflect Steve Jobs's desire to replicate the outdoors

    • Apple's new campus will avoid air conditioning, fans and open windows.
    • The temperature will vary anywhere from 68 degrees to 77 degrees.
    • The new 175-acre Cupertino campus, Apple Park, will be filled with 12,000 people.
    Office thermostats have a special place in corporate culture. They were parodied in an episode of "The Office," and a scientific study of office temperatures and gender went viral last year, leading to a story in The New York Times.

    Now the world's most valuable public company is taking a stand.

    In honor of late founder Steve Jobs, Apple's new campus will avoid air conditioning, fans and open windows to regulate temperature, according to a new feature in Wired. That means the temperature will vary from 68 degrees to 77 degrees, Wired reported this week.

    Here's how it works: The ring-shaped building circulates outside air, and a concrete floor is heated or cooled with tubes of water when the temperature outside fluctuates outside the desired range, according to Wired. Workers have only 1 or 2 degrees to play with inside their offices, Wired reported.

    "We don't want you to feel like you're in a casino," Apple executive Lisa Jackson told Wired."We want you to know what time of day it is, what temperature it is outside. Is the wind really blowing? That was Steve's original intention, to sort of blur that line between the inside and outside. It sort of wakes up your senses."

    It's all part of a carefully crafted, 2.8 million-square-foot new building that's been years, and billions of dollars, in the making. The 175-acre Cupertino campus, Apple Park, will be filled with 12,000 people this summer, Apple said.

    The temperature inside the offices may go where the wind takes it. But Wired reports that most of Apple's campus reflects the company's detail-oriented approach to device design, from the fonts above the elevators to the hand rails.

    The full article is at Wired.com.

