There's one problem with the growing drumbeat to oust President Donald Trump from office: it's being led by Democrats. And when one of our major parties is stumping for something big to happen, you can bet the other one will do all it can to stop it.

In that sense, this Democratic Party effort to oust the president is doomed for now.

We've seen this before when it comes to the unique political fortunes of Donald Trump. Even after he ran one of the nastiest primary campaigns in history against a crowded Republican field, those opponents he bashed ended up endorsing him in the general election.

Such is the way of things in American politics. As another very reluctant Trump-backer, House Speaker Paul Ryan, put it last summer: "It's a binary choice... it's either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton." And it turned out almost every Republican hated Hillary Clinton more than they loathed Donald Trump.

It's happening again now. On Wednesday morning Ryan reminded the news media at the very beginning of a news conference that there are a lot of people who, "want to harm the president," and that "clearly, a lot of politics is being played" in these leaks concerning President Trump's meetings with former FBI Director James Comey and his dealings with Russian officials.

Getting back to the Democrats, their entire agenda can now be summed up as: Impeachment, resignation or bust. They've put all their eggs in this basket. And if they fail, a lot of their voters will clearly ask what good the current leadership is if it can't even oust a man so much of the Democratic base sees as nothing short of the devil.

So far, they're doing it wrong. Democrats appear unable to let President Trump sink himself. As they jump on every statement, they taint every one of his missteps with their own loud and angry voices. Knee jerk critics like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and DNC Chairman Tom Perez are foolishly making the issue very much about them and their party as well. That makes it that much easier for the Republicans to at least tacitly support President Trump.