Futures show Wall Street opening lower as Trump makes markets nervous

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday morning as traders become increasingly worried about political turmoil involving U.S. President Donald Trump.

It has been reported that President Trump has allegedly interfered with an FBI investigation, which culminated with the firing of the agency's director.

Investors searching for safety rushed to the yen, sending the dollar to a six month low.

On the data front, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases its household debt and credit report for the first quarter at 11 am ET.

On the earnings front, Tencent and Target are scheduled to report before the bell. Cisco Systems, L Brands and ZTO Express are all due to report after the market close.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.26 percent lower, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.53 percent lower.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $51.44 a barrel on Wednesday morning, down 0.39 percent, while U.S. crude was around $48.39 a barrel, down 0.58 percent.