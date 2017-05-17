Jack Welch: I give Trump a D minus for management

President Donald Trump has done a terrible job managing the White House bureaucracy and uniting the messaging coming out of the West Wing, former GE chief executive Jack Welch told CNBC on Wednesday.

"I give him a D minus and I'm being an easy grader," Welch said on "Squawk Box" in a wide-ranging interview. He also said a Trump impeachment would "blow the market away."

Welch, executive chairman of Jack Welch Management Institute, said Trump is on the right track with policies that would boost the economy but with "crappy management practices."

Calling Trump's firing of James Comey as FBI director last week a "rookie mistake," Welch said, "You don't make any friends doing it the way [Trump] did it."

While giving Trump a D minus for management, Welch said he gives the president an A on policies such as tax reform and deregulation and on his Cabinet and Supreme Court picks.

"I [also] give him an A on the morale of the business community and the morale in the country — the spirit in the country — the consumer confidence [and] the new salaries for kids getting out [of college]. There's an air of confidence," he said.