Jack Welch: Impeachment of Trump would 'blow the market away'

Jack Welch, a former titan of industry who has President Donald Trump's ear, told CNBC on Wednesday that an impeachment would "blow the market away."

Welch also said Trump's firing of James Comey as FBI director was a "rookie mistake."

Welch, formerly CEO of General Electric, told "Squawk Box" he gives the president a "D-minus" on his management of the White House.

The botched Comey firing is an example of Trump's inexperience in running a bureaucracy, the executive chairman of Jack Welch Management Institute said.

Since Trump was so glowing in his praise when he kept the Obama-holdover Comey on after he took office, Trump should have "loved him on the way out" as much as he "loved him on the way in," Welch said.

On the policy front and in his Cabinet and Supreme Court pick, Welch said he would give Trump an "A."