Nine injured in protest outside Turkish embassy in Washington DC

Nine people have been injured and two more arrested at a protest outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, NBC's Washington bureau has reported.

The injuries were said to have resulted from a scuffle which took place on the 1600 block of 23rd Street NW, about a half-mile from the well-known Dupont Circle area.

Some streets in the area were closed down, NBC Washington reported, citing authorities and noting that the protest happened on the same day that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had met with President Donald Trump at the White House. Erdogan was reportedly inside the ambassador's residence at the time of the incident.

Two people were reportedly taken to the hospital suffering from serious injuries, according to a local fire department representative, quoted by NBC Washington.

The clashes were said to have been between Erdogan supporters and critics of the Turkish president. Some media reports, citing eyewitnesses, claimed that Erdogan's protection officers were drawn into the brawl. This could not be independently verified by CNBC and the Metropolitan Police Department didn't elaborate on the circumstances when contacted by NBC Washington.