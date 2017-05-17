Trump to meet with four FBI director candidates, including Joe Lieberman

President Donald Trump plans to meet with four candidates for FBI director on Wednesday, including former Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman and acting FBI chief Andrew McCabe.

The four potential choices Trump will talk to Thursday are McCabe, Lieberman, former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating and former top FBI official Richard McFeely, according to press secretary Sean Spicer.

Trump fired ex-FBI Director James Comey last week as the bureau was investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, including any possible ties between Trump campaign associates and the Kremlin. His public statements and alleged actions revealed since have raised questions about whether he has tried — or would attempt — to impede the probe.

Lieberman previously served as a senator from Connecticut and was Al Gore's running mate in the 2000 presidential election.

McCabe joined the FBI 20 years ago and became deputy director last year. In congressional testimony last week, he notably said that he has seen "no effort to impede our investigation to date."