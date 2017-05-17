Dow drops 250 points, S&P and Nasdaq fall 1% as Trump worries send shivers down Wall Street

U.S. equities fell sharply on Wednesday as investors fretted over the latest news coming out of Washington.

The Dow Jones industrial average traded 250 points lower, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 dropped 1.12 percent, with financials tumbling 2.2 percent to lead decliners. Financials were pulled down by banks, with the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) falling 3.07 percent.

The Nasdaq composite lagged, shedding nearly 1.4 percent. The three indexes were also on track to post their worst day of the year.

NBC News confirmed Tuesday a report from The New York Times that former FBI Director James Comey put together a memo outlining a conversation in which President Donald Trump allegedly asked him to halt an investigation into Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser.

Later on Tuesday, House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz asked the FBI for any records it has on communications between Trump and Comey.

Traditional safe havens caught a bid as the benchmark 10-year yield fell to about 2.25 percent. The yen also rose against the dollar to trade at 111.55.

"If special prosecutors are hired or there is more talk about obstruction of justice being an impeachable offense, one can kiss the tax plan, health care plan, and fiscal stimulus plan goodbye for 2017," Andy Brenner, head of international fixed income securities at National Alliance Securities, said in a note Monday.